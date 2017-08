May 8 (Reuters) - CLIQ DIGITAL AG:

* ANNOUNCES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2017 - SUCCESSFUL START OF THE YEAR WITH NET PROFIT INCREASE OF 61% COMPARED TO 1ST QUARTER 2016

* REVENUE CLIMBS 11% TO EUR 17.6 MILLION IN Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 15.8 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT UP MORE STRONGLY, BY 43% TO EUR 1.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 0.7 MILLION)

* NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 0.4 MILLION)