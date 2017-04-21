FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta Q1 core profit lags forecast
April 21, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cloetta Q1 core profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Q1 net sales for quarter declined by 0.8 per cent to SEK 1,347m (1,358) including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 1.2 per cent.

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 93m (108). Profit for period amounted to SEK 59m (44).

* Q1 operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 110m (126).

* Reuters poll: cloetta Q1 adjusted operating profit was seen at 128 million SEK, net sales at 1,377 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

