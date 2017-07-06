New tax could dampen India gold demand in short-term -WGC
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.
July 6 CLOETTA AB
* CLOETTA TO DIVEST ITS ITALIAN OPERATIONS
* CLOETTA AB SAYS SALE EQUALS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE (EV) OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 450M. PROCEEDS WILL GENERATE A POSITIVE NET CASH EFFECT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 415M.
* DIVESTMENT WILL RESULT IN AN IMPAIRMENT ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 365M BEFORE TAX THAT WILL BE REPORTED IN Q2 OF 2017.
* TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2017
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2017.
