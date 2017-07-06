July 6 CLOETTA AB

* CLOETTA TO DIVEST ITS ITALIAN OPERATIONS

* CLOETTA AB SAYS SALE EQUALS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE (EV) OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 450M. PROCEEDS WILL GENERATE A POSITIVE NET CASH EFFECT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 415M.

* ‍DIVESTMENT WILL RESULT IN AN IMPAIRMENT ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 365M BEFORE TAX THAT WILL BE REPORTED IN Q2 OF 2017.​

* TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2017

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2017.​