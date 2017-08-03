FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clorox reports Q4 earnings per share $1.53
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Clorox reports Q4 earnings per share $1.53

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports q4 and fiscal year 2017 results; provides fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.52 to $5.72 from continuing operations

* Qtrly sales $1.65 billion versus $1.60 billion

* Clorox Co sees ‍2% to 4% sales growth in fiscal year 2018​

* Q4 revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

