May 19 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Group continued to perform well in quarter, with strong profitability across all three divisions.

* Remain confident in delivering a good result for full year.

* Loan book increased 2.3 pct in quarter and is up 4.1 pct year to date at 6.7 billion pounds

* Managed assets increased 7 pct in quarter to 8.5 billion pounds at 30 april 2017