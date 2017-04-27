Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 27 Cloud Peak Energy Inc-
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.30
* Qtrly total revenue $195.7 million versus $181.2 million
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $80 - $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Employment Situation for April.