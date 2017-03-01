FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clover Industries six-month HEPS falls 14.7 pct
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 1, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Clover Industries six-month HEPS falls 14.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd:

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of scrip distribution

* Six-month revenue up 2.1 pct to R5.1 billion

* HY HEPS down 14.7 pct to 99.8 cents

* Interim dividend per share of 24.2 cents

* Mitigate further volatility in selling prices, clover took decision to hedge diesel prices for full financial year

* Remains confident that long-term benefits of City Deep integration and new launches will accrue in second half of financial year and beyond

* Weakened global economy and muted consumer sentiment will have a significant impact on Clover

* Inflationary cost increases will continue to be a challenge and structural changes are required as consumers remain under pressure

* Will also continue to investigate adjacent revenue streams (new principal income)

* Will continue to expand its operations withib bnls region, and to pursue export opportunities in africa where currency risks can be mitigated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.