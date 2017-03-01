BRIEF-Clover Industries six-month HEPS falls 14.7 pct

March 1 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd:
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of scrip distribution
* Six-month revenue up 2.1 pct to R5.1 billion
* HY HEPS down 14.7 pct to 99.8 cents
* Interim dividend per share of 24.2 cents
* Mitigate further volatility in selling prices, clover took decision to hedge diesel prices for full financial year
* Remains confident that long-term benefits of City Deep integration and new launches will accrue in second half of financial year and beyond
* Weakened global economy and muted consumer sentiment will have a significant impact on Clover
* Inflationary cost increases will continue to be a challenge and structural changes are required as consumers remain under pressure
* Will also continue to investigate adjacent revenue streams (new principal income)
* Will continue to expand its operations withib bnls region, and to pursue export opportunities in africa where currency risks can be mitigated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)