Feb 22 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc

* Clovis Oncology announces 2016 operating results

* Q4 loss per share $1.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clovis Oncology Inc says Rucaparib MAA submission accepted and under review; CHMP opinion anticipated Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: