FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-CLS announces sale of site of its proposed mixed-use Vauxhall Square Development
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CLS announces sale of site of its proposed mixed-use Vauxhall Square Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - CLS Holdings Plc

* Sale of site of its proposed mixed-use vauxhall square development to r&f properties for £157.77 million

* At 31 December 2016, Vauxhall Square was valued at £100 million

* Will make a profit on disposal of about £40 million after costs, which will add some 70 pence to pro forma EPRA NAV

* R&F Properties will assume CLS's obligations for relocation of hostel at 62 bondway, resulting in a net consideration of £144.1 million, received in cash at completion

* No debt secured against site and it is anticipated that full sale proceeds will be re-invested in co

* Expected that completion will be on or around 4 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.