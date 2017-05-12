BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board

May 12 (Reuters) - ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
* Clubcorp Holdings Inc - with additions, ClubCorp board now comprises 10 directors, nine of whom are independent
* Pursuant to agreement, Frontfour has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Clubcorp Holdings Inc - in addition, Frontfour has committed to withdraw its director nominations and support board's nominees at 2017 annual meeting
* ClubCorp - new independent directors include Simon Turner, formerly president, global development of Starwood Hotels
* ClubCorp - new independent directors include Emanuel Pearlman, executive chairman of board of empire resorts