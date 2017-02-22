BRIEF-ClubCorp Q4 same store sales rose 2.1 pct

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ClubCorp Holdings Inc:

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $255 to $265 million

* ClubCorp reports sixth consecutive year of record results, and announces acquisition of North Hills Country Club

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion

* Q4 revenue $345.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.6 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - for 2017, company expects ROI expansion capital to be approximately $40 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S