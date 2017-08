Feb 17 (Reuters) - CLX Communications AB (publ):

* Q6 net sales increased by 145 percent to 669.6 million Swedish crowns ($75 million) (273.5 million crowns in Oct-Dec 2015)

* Q6 EBITDA amounted to 68.1 million crowns (27.9 million crowns in Oct-Dec 2015) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8659 Swedish crowns)