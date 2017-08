May 19 (Reuters) - CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)

* REG-CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL): NEW FINANCIAL TARGETS

* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA

* DIVIDEND POLICY - CONTINUES TO SEE GOOD GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND THEREFORE PROPOSES THAT COMPANY'S EARNINGS PRIMARILY ARE REINVESTED

* TARGET IS GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITDA PER SHARE BE 20 PER CENT PER YEAR, STARTING WITH CALENDAR YEAR 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)