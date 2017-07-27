FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CMC Markets says revenue per client up 9pct in Q2
July 27, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-CMC Markets says revenue per client up 9pct in Q2

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* Revenues have increased during Q1 2018 compared to same period in 2017 to be in-line with more normalised conditions seen during H2 2017

* Active CFD/spreadbet client numbers have reduced by 1 pct versus Q1 2017 due to changes in marketing and group's continued focus on premium clients

* Revenue per client for group increased by 9 pct compared to same period last year

* And will fully implement changes proposed by German regulator Bafin by 10 August deadline

* Confident group will perform well and gain market share over medium to long term in a more regulated environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

