April 4 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc

* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016

* March 2017 options volume averaged 4 million contracts per day, up 47 percent versus March 2016

* Interest rate volume averaged 8.7 million contracts per day in March 2017, up 36 percent from March 2016

* Foreign exchange volume averaged 978,000 contracts per day in March 2017, up 7 percent from March 2016