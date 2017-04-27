BRIEF-CME Group posts Q1 EPS of $1.18

April 27 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc

* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016

* Reports strong first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share $1.18

* Q1 revenue $929 million

* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $792 million, down 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016

* Q1 market data revenue was $97 million, down 5 percent compared with Q1 last year

* As of March 31, 2017, company had $1.4 billion of cash and marketable securities and $2.2 billion of long-term debt