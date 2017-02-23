Feb 23 CME Group Inc:

* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded

* Says its Fed Fund Futures contracts reached an all-time daily high of 658,700 contracts traded on Feb. 22

* Fed Fund Futures, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures achieved open interest on Feb. 22 of 1.6 million and 342,000 contracts, respectively