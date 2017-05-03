BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 CME Group Inc:
* CME lowers maintenance margins for RBOB gasoline futures (RB) by 8.2 percent to $3,900 per contract from $4,250 for June 2017
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on May 4
* CME says all initial margin rates are 110 percent of these levels (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.