BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp
* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
June 29 CME Group Inc:
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 20 percent to $8,580 per contract from $7,150
* CME says rates will be effective after the close of business on Friday, June 30, 2017 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Senate resolved a technical issue on Thursday that had stalled a new package of sanctions on Russia but the measure faces opposition in the House that could mean more delays, lawmakers said.