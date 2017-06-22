UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 22 CME Group Inc
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
* The rates will be effective after the close of business on Friday, June 23 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.