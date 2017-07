UPDATE 2-Non-domestic stock funds favored over U.S. equities in latest week -Lipper

(Adds flow data for emerging market equities and debt; table) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, July 6 Investors soured on U.S.-based stock funds for a third straight week and opted for non-domestic equity funds as compelling valuations in overseas markets lured new money, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. U.S.-based stock funds posted $3.3 billion of outflows in the week ended July 5, while non-domestic equities attracted $3.3 bill