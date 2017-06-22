BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million
June 22 Cmmb Vision Holdings Ltd
* Co entered into subscription agreements with subscribers for subscription of an aggregate 375.2 million new shares
* Placing of new shares at an aggregate consideration of hk$150.1 million at subscription price of hk$0.40 per subscription share
* As of June 15, Gamco Asset Management and affiliates report a combined stake of 5.22 pct in Liberty Media Corp