4 months ago
BRIEF-CMS Energy and Consumers Energy appoints Rejji Hayes as CFO
May 1, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CMS Energy and Consumers Energy appoints Rejji Hayes as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - CMS Energy Corp:

* CMS Energy and consumers energy executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer Tom Webb named vice chairman; Rejji Hayes joins CMS Energy and Consumers Energy as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer

* CMS Energy Corp - Webb also announced plans to retire nov. 1, 2017

* CMS Energy - Rejji Hayes will succeed Webb as CMS Energy and consumers energy executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

