FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-CMS issues proposed rule to increase patients’ health insurance choices for 2018
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CMS issues proposed rule to increase patients’ health insurance choices for 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services issues proposed rule to increase patients’ health insurance choices for 2018

* Proposed rule would make changes to special enrollment periods, annual open enrollment period, guaranteed availability, network adequacy rules

* Rule proposes to shorten upcoming annual open enrollment period for individual market

* Rule proposes to expand pre-enrollment verification of eligibility to individuals who newly enroll through special enrollment periods in marketplaces

* Rule proposes to expand pre-enrollment verification of eligibility to individuals who newly enroll through special enrollment periods in marketplaces using healthcare.gov

* For the 2018 coverage year, propose an open enrollment period of November 1, 2017, to December 15, 2017

* Rule proposes to address potential abuses by allowing issuer to collect premiums for unpaid coverage, before enrolling patient in next year plan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.