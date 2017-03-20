BRIEF-CN reaches tentative labour agreement with IBEW union

March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* CN reaches tentative labour agreement with IBEW union representing signals and communications employees in Canada

* Says details of tentative agreement are being withheld pending ratification by union's membership

* Canadian National Railway Co - agreement to renew labour contract for approximately 700 CN signals and communications employees in Canada

* Says CN expects to hear results of IBEW's ratification vote in May

* Canadian National Railway Co says negotiated tentative agreement to renew labour contract for about 700 CN signals and communications employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: