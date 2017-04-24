FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-CN reports Q1 earnings per share of C$1.16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CN reports Q1 earnings per share of C$1.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN reports Q1-2017 net income of C$884 million, or C$1.16 per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.15

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.16

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$3.206 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share C$4.95 to C$5.10

* Canadian National Railway Co - increased its 2017 capital program by C$100 million to C$2.6 billion

* Canadian National Railway -carloadings for quarter increased by nine per cent to 1,368 thousand, rail freight revenue per carload decreased by 1 percent

* Canadian National Railway Co qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter

* Qtrly revenue ton-miles increased by 14 per cent from year-earlier quarter

* Canadian National Railway - assumes 2017/2018 grain crops in both canada and united states will be in line with their respective five-year averages

* Says now assuming that North American industrial production for year will increase by approximately two per cent

* Canadian National Railway Co - now assumes total rtms in 2017 will increase by approximately 10 per cent versus 2016

* Canadian National Railway Co -assumes U.S. Housing starts in range of 1.25 million units and u.s. Motor vehicle sales of about 17.5 million units in FY

* Qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$5.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.