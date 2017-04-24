BRIEF-CN reports Q1 earnings per share of C$1.16

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN reports Q1-2017 net income of C$884 million, or C$1.16 per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.15

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.16

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$3.206 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share C$4.95 to C$5.10

* Canadian National Railway Co - increased its 2017 capital program by C$100 million to C$2.6 billion

* Canadian National Railway -carloadings for quarter increased by nine per cent to 1,368 thousand, rail freight revenue per carload decreased by 1 percent

* Canadian National Railway Co qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter

* Qtrly revenue ton-miles increased by 14 per cent from year-earlier quarter

* Canadian National Railway - assumes 2017/2018 grain crops in both canada and united states will be in line with their respective five-year averages

* Says now assuming that North American industrial production for year will increase by approximately two per cent

* Canadian National Railway Co - now assumes total rtms in 2017 will increase by approximately 10 per cent versus 2016

* Canadian National Railway Co -assumes U.S. Housing starts in range of 1.25 million units and u.s. Motor vehicle sales of about 17.5 million units in FY

* Qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$5.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: