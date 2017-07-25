BRIEF-CN reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.36

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* CN reports Q2-2017 net income of C$1,031 million, or C$1.36 per diluted share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.34

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.36

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view C$4.95 to C$5.10

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to C$3.329 billion

* Canadian National Railway Co - ‍carloadings for quarter increased by 14 per cent to 1.4 million.​

* Canadian National Railway Co - reaffirmed 2017 financial outlook

* Canadian National Railway Co - qtrly ‍revenue ton-miles increased by 18 per cent from year-earlier quarter​

* Canadian National Railway Co - qtrly operating ratio of 55.1 per cent, an increase of 0.6 points over prior-year quarter

* Canadian National Railway - in 2017, CN plans to invest about C$2.6 billion in its capital program, of which C$1.6 billion targeted toward track infrastructure

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$5.14, revenue view C$13.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S