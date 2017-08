April 25 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA announces new president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada

* CNA Financial Corp - announced appointment of Nick Creatura to president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada

* CNA Financial Corp - Creatura succeeds John Hennessy, former leader of CNA's Canadian operations, who recently moved to CNA's headquarters in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: