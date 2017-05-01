FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNA Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.96
May 1, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CNA Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA Financial announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $ 1,632 million versus $1,668 million

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly property & casualty operations' net operating income was $268 million for Q1 2017 as compared with $207 million in prior year quarter

* Qtrly book value per share $43.15 versus $44.25 at Q4 end

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly total life and group non-core total operating revenue $ 331 million versus $318 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CNA Financial Corp - property & casualty operations' combined ratio for q1 was 97.2pct; 94.8pct excluding impact of small business premium adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

