BRIEF-CNB Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43

April 17 (Reuters) - CNB Financial Corp-

* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* CNB Financial - book value per share of $15.31 as of march 31, 2017 increased 4.6% compared to book value per share of $14.64 as of december 31, 2016

* CNB Financial-net interest margin on fully tax equivalent basis was 3.67% for quarter ended march 31, unchanged from 3.67% for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* CNB Financial Corp - annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.93% and 11.24% during quarters ended march 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: