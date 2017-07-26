BRIEF-CNH Industrial Q2 EBIT of industrial ops rises 6 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial says:

* Q2 net sales of industrial activities up 3.2 percent to $6.66 billion

* Q2 operating profit of industrial activities up 6.2 percent to $481 million

* Net industrial debt at $2.1 billion at end-June, in line with three months earlier

* Sees FY sales and EPS at top end of guidance

* Shares in the company extended losses after the results, with an analyst saying earnings came in line with expectations and the market had expected an upward revision to guidance

* Its Milan-listed shares were down 2.3 percent by 1246 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)