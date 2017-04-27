BRIEF-CNH Industrial qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

April 27 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial NV:

* CNH Industrial NV qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* CNH Industrial NV - net industrial debt was $2.1 billion at march 31, 2017

* CNH Industrial NV qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.03

* CNH Industrial NV qtrly revenues $5,681 million versus $5,372 million last year

* CNH Industrial NV sees net sales of industrial activities between $23 billion and $24 billion for 2017

* CNH Industrial NV sees adjusted diluted EPS between $0.39 and $0.41 for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $5.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $24.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: