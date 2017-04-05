BRIEF-Canada Carbon reports non-brokered private placement
* Canada Carbon Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement for issuance of 1.65 million flow-through shares at $0.30 per share
April 5 CNH Industrial NV
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basic Energy Services Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 billion - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pbTJWs Further company coverage: