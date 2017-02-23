FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CNP Assurances FY attributable net profit up 6.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cnp Assurances

* FY attributable net profit up 6.2% at €1,200 million

* Dividend increased to €0.80 per share

* FY premium income of €31.5 billion, down by a slight 0.2% as reported

* FY attributable net profit eur 1.20 billion versus eur 1.13 billion year ago

* Consolidated SCR coverage ratio of 177% at 31 december 2016

* "CNP assurances reaffirms its growth outlook"

* FY total revenue for the year came to €3,553 million, an increase of 8.1% as reported (11.7% like-for-like).

* Net asset value rose by 8.9% to €15,768 million at 31 december 2016, or €22.97 per share.

* FY ebit eur 2.64 billion versus eur 2.43 billion year ago

* Upgrades its EBIT target for 2018, with group now aiming to deliver average annual organic ebit growth of at least 5% over 2017-2018 period compared with the 2016 baseline Source text - bit.ly/2lI9x1a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

