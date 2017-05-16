FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNQC International says unit enters limited partnership agreement for formation of fund
May 16, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CNQC International says unit enters limited partnership agreement for formation of fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - CNQC International Holdings Ltd

* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner

* Limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of fund

* CNQC asset management also entered into subscription agreement in relation to capital commitment of CNQC Asset management to fund

* Group to commit cash contribution of US$90 million to fund, representing about 32.14% of committed fund size

* Purpose of fund is primarily to subscribe, hold and invest in shares allotted by Qingjian Realty (Marymount) Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

