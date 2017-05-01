FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-CNX Coal announces results for the first quarter 2017
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CNX Coal announces results for the first quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Cnx Coal Resources Lp

* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the first quarter 2017

* Qtrly coal sales improved 29% to 1.7 million tons, compared to year-ago period

* CNX Coal Resources LP - 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance increases to $95 million-$115mln

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees 2017 coal sales of 6.4-6.9 million tons

* Qtrly total revenue and other income $83.3 million versus $59.8 million

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - diluted $0.50

* CNX Coal Resources Lp sees 2017 maintenance capital expenditures of $30 million-$34 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $79.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

