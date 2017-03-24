March 24 Co Don Ag

* FY revenue rose by approx. 10 pct and amounted to 5.6 million euros ($6.05 million)

* FY net loss in the amount of 3.6 million euros (previous year: 2.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)