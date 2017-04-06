April 6 Co-op
* Ceo says "very supportive" of bank sale process, "hopeful
a good bidder will come forward"
* Ceo says need to strike balance between suppporting
suppliers and keeping a lid on inflation
* Ceo says tracking inflation in food at 1.5-2 percent at
moment, inflation growth has slowed slightly in last few weeks
* Says writedown on co-op bank value not influenced by any
discussions with co-op bank
* Ceo says as a minority shareholder expects to "get some
value" if the bank is sold
* Ceo says profitability in core business in the next 12
months "will be close to where it is today"
