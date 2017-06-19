MOVES-Barclays hires Stephen Smith from HSBC
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the bank.
June 19 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Bank notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with a group of existing investors with a view to a prospective equity capital raise and liability management exercise.
* Bank and other relevant parties continue active discussions regarding separation of co-operative pension scheme
* Bank continues to fully discuss both sale process and capital raise options with prudential regulation authority (pra), which has welcomed sale and capital raise process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
