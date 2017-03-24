March 24 Co-operative Bank Plc:

* Update on sale process and capital raise

* Since then a number of credible strategic and financial parties have expressed interest in sale process

* Are currently evaluating information on bank.

* Bank has requested that preliminary expressions of interest should be submitted in first half of April.

* Following an assessment of those preliminary expressions of interest, bank plans to proceed to a second phase of sale process

* In parallel with second phase of sale process, bank will continue to have discussions with existing equity and debt security holders

* Can be no certainty that an offer for bank will be made, or that any offer made will be on terms acceptable to bank, shareholders