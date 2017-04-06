April 6 Co-operative Group Ltd
* Group revenues up 3% to £9.5bn, with food, funeralcare and
insurance all delivering strong levels of growth
* Group records pre-tax loss at a statutory level reflecting
prudent valuation of minority shareholding in co-operative bank
* Loss before tax of £132m (2015: £23m profit), reflecting
£74m increase in our finance costs due to changes in value of
our bonds and writedown in carrying value of 20% shareholding in
co-operative bank
* We have reviewed fair value at year-end and reduced value
of stake in co op bank to £nil.
