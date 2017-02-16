BRIEF-Co-Prosperity enters agreement to place 797.2 mln shares

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Co-prosperity Holdings Ltd

* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement

* Placing agent agreed to place up to 797.2 million placing shares to currently expected not less than six placees who are independent third parties

* Maximum net proceeds from placing will be HK$155.22 million

* Net proceeds be utilised for settlement of a promissory note regarding million federal acquisition

* Placing agent is Kingston Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: