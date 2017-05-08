FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
May 8, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared

* CFO- will issue $1.1 billion term loan, $1 billion senior secured loans

* CEO- approximately 60% of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial

* CEO- "in the short-term, we're not going to be looking at any major acquisitions...we have the financial flexibility to look at other smaller acquisitions in the size of a Stuart Weitzman or smaller" Further company coverage:

