May 2 Coach Inc
* Coach CEO - closed over 140 locations in Q3 & expect
another few to be closed in Q4; in spring season-to-date, co's
days on promotion down 35 percent - conf call
* Coach CEO - across global fleet, there were 28
craftsmanship bars installed at end of Q3, and expect to add
about 7 more by end of fiscal year - conf call
* Coach CEO - sales in directly-operated Asian markets
outside of China, Japan hit by softness in South Korea where
macroeconomic headwinds pressured spending by domestic
consumers, tourists - conf call
* Coach CEO - "would not comment any further on acquisition
activity and won't do so unless and until there's something
specific to announce" - conf call
* Coach executive - not looking for brands that have "lost
their way", or need to be "completely repaired or repositioned
in the minds of consumers" - conf call
Further company coverage: