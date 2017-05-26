FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coach Inc launches tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Co for $18.50 per share in cash
May 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Coach Inc launches tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Co for $18.50 per share in cash

May 26 (Reuters) - Coach Inc:

* Coach Inc launches tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share in cash

* Coach Inc - tender offer will expire at 11:59 P.M. Edt on June 23, 2017, unless extended

* Coach Inc - Chelsea Merger Sub Inc, has commenced a tender offer for all of outstanding shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of Kate Spade & Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

