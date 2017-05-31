FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coach plans to use borrowings under term loan facilities to fund, in part, purchase price of planned acquisition of Kate Spade
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Coach plans to use borrowings under term loan facilities to fund, in part, purchase price of planned acquisition of Kate Spade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Coach Inc:

* On May 30, co entered into a definitive credit agreement with a syndicate of banks and financial institutions - sec filing

* Coach Inc - plans to use borrowings under term loan facilities to fund, in part, purchase price of co's planned acquisition of Kate Spade

* Coach - revolving credit facility will replace previously existing credit facility under amendment and restatement agreement, dated as of march 18, 2015

* Coach Inc - under‍ agreement lenders have committed to lend an $800 million term loan facility maturing six months after term loans thereunder are borrowed

* Coach - under agreement lenders have committed to lend a $300 million term loan facility maturing 3 years after term loans thereunder are borrowed

* Coach inc - ‍agreement provides that revolving commitments under revolving credit facility may be increased by an amount not to exceed $300 million​

* Coach- ‍aggregate amount outstanding at any time with respect to standby letters of credit may not exceed $125 million

* Coach - under agreement, lenders have also made available to company a $900 million revolving credit facility with a maturity date of may 30, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2qzXMNS) Further company coverage:

