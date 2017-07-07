UPDATE 1-Finnish exports rise 27 pct in May
HELSINKI, July 7 Finnish exports rose 27 percent in May from a year ago, preliminary data showed on Friday, adding to signs that the economy is recovering after a long period of stagnation.
July 7 CoAdna Holdings Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i1mTWy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* But operating profit of 664 bln won misses analysts' estimates