Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Cellular Operators Association of India:
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
* Sunil Sood, MD & CEO- Vodafone India Ltd , will continue as the vice-chairman of COAI Source text - (COAI, the apex industry association for India’s telecom sector, with members including six of the largest mobile service providers, ISPs as well as other leading mobile, internet and technology companies, in its Annual General Body Meeting, held on 15th June 2017, announced its leadership for the term 2017-18. Mr. Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the Chairman. He is joined by Mr. Sunil Sood, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Vodafone India Ltd who will continue as the Vice-Chairman of COAI. The association also designated its Executive Council for the next term at the meeting.)
MANILA, June 21 A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.