3 months ago
BRIEF-Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Coats says group sales up 5 pct for period Jan 1 to April 30

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Coats Group Plc :

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 industrial sales up 7 percent year-on-year

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 crafts sales down 5 percent year-on-year

* Now expects to deliver 2017 full year results ahead of management's previous expectations

* "U.S. handknitting market has started to improve, with a return to point of sale growth at key retail customers in recent months" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

