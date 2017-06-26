BRIEF-Tech-bank Food unit to fully buy meat product company for 29 mln yuan
* Says its food subsidiary signs contract to fully acquire a Jiangsu-based meat product company for 29 million yuan
June 26 Coats Group Plc
* Has signed a binding settlement agreement with trustee of Staveley Industries Retirement Benefits Scheme
* Received written assurances from UK pensions regulator that its regulatory action will automatically cease in relation to Staveley under warning notice that it issued to company in 2013 upon completion
* Following a series of company determined corporate steps completion will occur by early July 2017
* The principal commercial terms of the Staveley Settlement are financial support on the basis of a technical provisions deficit as at 5 April 2015 of 97 million stg
* An upfront payment of 74 million stg ($94 million) from Coats' parent group cash paid directly to Staveley (inclusive of the agreed Recovery Plan contributions of 39.5m stg paid to Staveley since 1 January 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.